Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 17,971 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braskem by 876.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 2,510.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Braskem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem Stock Down 3.3 %

Braskem stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Profile

(Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.