Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $120,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 694,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 256,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 102.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 117,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,794,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,958.50. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $145,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,593.54. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

