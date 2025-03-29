Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.34. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.