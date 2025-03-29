20,185 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 301,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

In related news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,120. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

