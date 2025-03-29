KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.44 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

