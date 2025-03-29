Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

PRM stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

