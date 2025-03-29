Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Ximen Mining Trading Up 18.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
