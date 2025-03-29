KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.56 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 95,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.