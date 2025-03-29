KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 41,600 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 851,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 24.6% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 121,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 151,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

