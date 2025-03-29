KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 56.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,119.70. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

