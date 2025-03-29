KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 46,800 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after buying an additional 1,569,260 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KD opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on KD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.