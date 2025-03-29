Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,940 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AAR were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AAR by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

