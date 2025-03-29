Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $36,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 333,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,449 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares during the period.

FL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

