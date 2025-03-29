American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BlueLinx by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BXC opened at $76.69 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.18.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

