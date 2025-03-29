Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Buys A$25,900.00 in Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$25,900.00 ($16,289.31).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 115,151 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,999.92 ($11,949.63).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

