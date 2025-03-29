Edwin E. Mclaughlin Acquires 3,229 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$22,376.97.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.47 and a 1 year high of C$9.15.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

