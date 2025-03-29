New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Director Keith Boyle Buys 25,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVE NFG opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$342.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.56.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

