New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Director Keith Boyle Buys 25,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00.
New Found Gold Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CVE NFG opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$342.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.56.
New Found Gold Company Profile
