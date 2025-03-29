AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Buys $31,000.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Neville bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,018.20. The trade was a 2.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Daniel Neville acquired 16,250 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Daniel Neville bought 30,349 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,875.48.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 519,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

