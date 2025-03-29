Paul Nicholas Wright Acquires 40,000 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 40,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.
Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.20 million, a PE ratio of -552.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
