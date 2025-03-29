ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Mark C. Schneyer Sells 3,171 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,878,000 after acquiring an additional 173,084 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,186,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after purchasing an additional 481,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

