Sei Investments Co. Has $14.30 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

