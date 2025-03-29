Sei Investments Co. Sells 86,111 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

