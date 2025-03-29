Sei Investments Co. Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $247.06 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.