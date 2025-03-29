Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,727,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

