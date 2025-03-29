Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNSL opened at $482.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

