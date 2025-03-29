Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vontier by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

