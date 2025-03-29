Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 678.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

ALNY stock opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

