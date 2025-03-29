Virtu Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.