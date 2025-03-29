Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 4,836.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

