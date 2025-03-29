Short Interest in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Declines By 70.2%

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

About Western Asset Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Bond ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

