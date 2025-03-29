Short Interest in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Declines By 70.2%

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WABF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.
Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF
About Western Asset Bond ETF
The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.