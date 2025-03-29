Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,505 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $80.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

