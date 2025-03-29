Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LOMA opened at $10.86 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.