Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 79,921 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,921 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.