Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

