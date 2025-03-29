Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Extra Space Storage stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

