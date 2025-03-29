VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

VerifyMe Trading Down 6.8 %

VerifyMe Company Profile

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

