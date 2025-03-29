10,798 Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NECB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

