4,415 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 521,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Haemonetics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

