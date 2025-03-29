Quantbot Technologies LP Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,805,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,674 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $9,183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tronox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

