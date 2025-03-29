Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman Sells 1,027 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.0 %
CM stock opened at C$80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$64.02 and a 12 month high of C$95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.20.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
