Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman Sells 1,027 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29.

CM stock opened at C$80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$64.02 and a 12 month high of C$95.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

