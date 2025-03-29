Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 4,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,236.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, with a total value of C$92,835.60.

On Wednesday, January 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40.

NOA opened at C$22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

