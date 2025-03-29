Korea Investment CORP Purchases 406,237 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,237 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

