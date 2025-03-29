Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $582.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

