Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,713.33

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,713.33 ($35.12).
A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.59) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %
BHP Group Company Profile
We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.
A resources mix for today and for the future.
Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.