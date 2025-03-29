Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,713.33

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,713.33 ($35.12).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.59) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,893.50 ($24.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,861 ($24.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.72 ($33.83). The company has a market cap of £120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,980.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,048.98.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

