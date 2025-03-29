Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

