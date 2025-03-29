Contrasting Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) and Its Peers

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 398 1875 1729 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.93%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.72, suggesting that their average share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.76 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 7.55

Smith Douglas Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes competitors beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

