Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.