Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 152,884 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $32,707,389.88.
GitLab Price Performance
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.38 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,585,000 after acquiring an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
