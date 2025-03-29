iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

