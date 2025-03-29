Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 236,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.